Abad signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies on Saturday that includes an invite to spring training, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 32-year-old southpaw logged a 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 43.2 innings last season with the Red Sox, so it's a little surprising he had to settle for a minor-league deal, although there may be incentives if he makes the roster out of camp. The only lefty on the roster currently projected to make the big-league bullpen is Adam Morgan, so Abad has a legitimate chance to break camp with the Phillies and pitch in mid-to-low-leverage situations this season.