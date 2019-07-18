The Phillies selected Salas' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Philadelphia already had an existing opening on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding transaction was needed to clear room for Salas. He and Cole Irvin will report to the Philadelphia bullpen, offering the big club a pair of fresh arms after five relievers were needed to cover the final 6.2 innings of Wednesday's 7-2 loss. Two of those relievers -- Austin Davis and Edgar Garcia -- were sent down to Triple-A to open up spots on the active roster for Salas and Irvin.

