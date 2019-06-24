Phillies' Fernando Salas: Contract selected by Phillies
Salas' contract was selected by the Phillies on Monday.
Salas has nine big-league innings under his belt, posting a career 3.90 ERA. He hasn't recorded an ERA below 4.50 since 2017, however. The 34-year-old opened the season in the Mexican league before joining the Phillies on a minor-league deal. Enyel De Los Santos was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Andrew McCutchen (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.
