Liriano agreed Wednesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports. The deal is worth up $1.5 million at the major-league level and includes up to $1.25 million in incentives.

Though Liriano will be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, he'll have a legitimate chance to claim a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day squad as a left-handed option out of the bullpen. After a few down years as a starter, the one-time All-Star made a full-time move in relief in 2019, churning out a 3.47 ERA and 63:35 K:BB in 70 innings with Pittsburgh. While he wasn't overly dominant versus same-handed hitters (.295 wOBA), Liriano at least held his own against righties (.312 wOBA), something that may bolster his case for sticking around in the big leagues with the three-batter minimum going into effect in 2020.