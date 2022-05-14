Morales saved Friday's 12-10 victory over the Dodgers, walking three while allowing an unearned run in the tenth inning.

With closer Corey Knebel unavailable, manager Joe Griardi turned to Morales after Jeurys Familia blew the save chance in the ninth inning. The 22-year-old nearly did the same despite possessing a three-run advantage, walking the bases loaded but inducing a clutch Mookie Betts double play before finally ending the game with Trea Turner at the dish as the go-ahead run. It was quite the tumultuous outing for a player making his second-ever appearance, though Morales likely won't be appearing in many high-leverage situations moving forward due to the dicey performance and Knebel's availability.