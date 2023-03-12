The Phillies reassigned Morales to minor-league camp Sunday.
Morales is expected to open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he'll likely continue his development as a reliever after he had previously worked as a starter prior to last season. After a promising start to the 2022 campaign at Double-A Reading, Morales took a big step back at the Triple-A level, logging a 9.58 ERA, 2.57 WHIP and 16:28 K:BB across 20.2 innings for Lehigh Valley.
