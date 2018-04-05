Phillies' Francisco Morales: Opens in extended spring training
Morales will open the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
The 6-foot-4 righty's only pro experience came in 41.1 innings last year in the Gulf Coast League, so it's understandable that he was not sent directly to Low-A to start the season, but it is a little disappointing given the hype surrounding the young fireballer. The Phillies will undoubtedly monitor his innings closely this season, but he should have no problem finishing the year in a full-season league. He has everything we look for in a future frontline starter, but there is obviously a ton of risk involved, given his age and lack of experience above the GCL.
