Morales will open the year with Low-A Lakewood, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Last year in rookie ball Morales flashed the upside that made him the top Venezuelan pitching prospect in the 2016 July 2 international signing class, but he obviously still has a long way to go in his development. Improving his fastball command and the consistency of his secondary offerings will be atop his to-do list this year.

