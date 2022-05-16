Morales was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Morales made two relief appearances during his time with the major-league club, and he picked up his first career save in Friday's win over the Dodgers. Although he tossed three scoreless frames over his two outings, the 22-year-old will head back to the minors, where he's posted a 0.55 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 16.1 innings over nine appearances this year.

