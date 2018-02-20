Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Bound for Double-A to begin season
Kilome is expected to begin the 2018 season at Double-A Reading, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
After being added to the Phillies' 40-man roster in November, Kilome is attending big-league spring training, but he isn't being considered for an Opening Day roster spot. Instead, the 6-foot-6 right-hander will head back to the Eastern League after struggling with his control in a five-start sample with Reading late last season. Kilome's big frame and live arm give him a chance at eventually developing into a mid-rotation starter in the big leagues, though his inconsistent mechanics make a bullpen assignment for likely.
