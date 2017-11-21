Phillies' Franklyn Kilome: Joins 40-man roster
Kilome was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Monday.
The move effectively protects Kilome, who is one of the team's top pitching prospects, from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He posted a respectable 2.83 ERA between High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading, but his 103:52 K:BB over 127 innings shows there is still room for him to improve before making the jump to Triple-A.
