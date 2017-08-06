Kilome was promoted to Double-A Reading, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kilome was 6-4 with a 2.59 ERA and an 83:37 K:BB in 97.1 innings for High-A Clearwater this season. The 7.7 K/9 at Clearwater is a bit of a disappointment for a guy who throws in the mid-90s, but that could be a sign his offspeed pitches need more work. Kilome has to be added to the Phillies' 40-man roster this winter to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.