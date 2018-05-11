Kilome is striking out and walking a lot of batters for Double-A Reading so far this season, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Kilome's strikeout rate sits at 28.8 percent while his walk rate is 10.2 percent. The walks are hardly a surprise, as the 6-foot-6 righty has posted a walk rate above 9 percent at every stop since 2015. The strikeout rate, however, is a career high and a promising sign that Kilome could be harnessing his potential. The command issues are expected for a young pitcher of his size, but the 22-year-old has a potential to overcome the walks if he strikes out enough batters. He projects as a mid-rotation starter with a mid-90s fastball and a plus curve, but he'll need some changeup and command development to get there.