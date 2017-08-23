Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Aiming to start all 162 games this season
Manager Pete Mackanin said he wants to start Galvis at shortstop in all remaining games this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Galvis has started every game thus far this season, and Mackanin has no plan to pull back on Galvis' playing time even though prospect J.P. Crawford is expected to join the team in September. Galvis has hit .255/.304/.403 with 11 home runs in 474 at-bats this season while playing elite defense at short. He's under control for one more year, and barring a trade, he will force the Phillies to consider other positions for Crawford next season if they want to have both on their major-league roster.
More News
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Launches 11th bomb of 2017 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Two home runs in Sunday's win•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Hits two-run blast in win•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Launches solo homer•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Homers twice Sunday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Batting second Saturday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...