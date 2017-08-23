Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Aiming to start all 162 games this season

Manager Pete Mackanin said he wants to start Galvis at shortstop in all remaining games this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Galvis has started every game thus far this season, and Mackanin has no plan to pull back on Galvis' playing time even though prospect J.P. Crawford is expected to join the team in September. Galvis has hit .255/.304/.403 with 11 home runs in 474 at-bats this season while playing elite defense at short. He's under control for one more year, and barring a trade, he will force the Phillies to consider other positions for Crawford next season if they want to have both on their major-league roster.