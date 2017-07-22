Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Launches 11th bomb of 2017 on Friday

Galvis went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI Friday against the Brewers.

Galvis crushed his 11th blast of the campaign to give the Phillies a first-inning lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Although his home run total is somewhat impressive, he's a difficult player for fantasy managers to trust, based on his .251/.302/.426 slash line.

