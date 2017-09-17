Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Out of lineup Sunday
Galvis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Galvis will head to the bench for what appears to be a standard day of rest as the Phillies close out their weekend series against Sean Manaea and the A's. J.P. Crawford will draw the start at shortstop and bat second in his stead.
More News
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Rests Friday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Hits two-run shot in win•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Headed to bench Friday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Reaches four times Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Makes first career start in center field Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Aiming to start all 162 games this season•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...