Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Out of lineup Sunday

Galvis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Galvis will head to the bench for what appears to be a standard day of rest as the Phillies close out their weekend series against Sean Manaea and the A's. J.P. Crawford will draw the start at shortstop and bat second in his stead.

