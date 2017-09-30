Play

Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Out of Saturday's lineup

Galvis is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Galvis is hitting .250/.318/.290 with one home run in 100 at-bats in what could be his final month with the Phillies. J.P. Crawford will start at shortstop and hit second.

