Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Withheld from Sunday lineup

Galvis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Galvis has appeared in every single game for the Phillies this season but will be withheld from the starting lineup Sunday in favor of J.P. Crawford. Galvis -- who is known more for his defense -- will conclude the year with an unspectacular .254/.308/.379 slash line in 662 plate appearances.

