Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Joins big-league roster

The Phillies recalled Rincones from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rincones got a late start to the season due to a knee injury, but he's healthy now and has received his first big-league promotion after hitting .239/.345/.283 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old slashed .240/.370/.430 with 18 home runs, 21 stolen bases and an 80:114 BB:K at Lehigh Valley last season, and the left-handed-hitting Rincones could see ample playing time in right field in place of the injured Adolis Garcia (lat).