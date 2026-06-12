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Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Joins big-league roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Phillies recalled Rincones from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rincones got a late start to the season due to a knee injury, but he's healthy now and has received his first big-league promotion after hitting .239/.345/.283 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old slashed .240/.370/.430 with 18 home runs, 21 stolen bases and an 80:114 BB:K at Lehigh Valley last season, and the left-handed-hitting Rincones could see ample playing time in right field in place of the injured Adolis Garcia (lat).

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