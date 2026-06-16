Phillies' Gabriel Rincones: Lifts first major-league homer

Rincones went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-0 win over Miami.

Rincones' first major-league hit came with a bang, as he launched his first big-league homer Monday. Now that Adolis Garcia (lat) is done for the season, Rincones has an opportunity to claim Philadelphia's top spot in right field for the remainder of the year. The 25-year-old outfielder is one of the Phillies' top prospects for 2026, but he's still looking to find his footing after missing a large portion of the minor-league campaign while nursing left knee soreness.