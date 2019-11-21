Play

Cleavinger was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old southpaw has yet to reach Triple-A, but he logged a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 51.2 innings out of the bullpen at Double-A.

