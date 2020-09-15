Cleavinger was recalled by the Phillies on Tuesday.
Cleavinger earned his first career callup last Tuesday but spent just a single day on the roster and did not get into a game. The lefty struck out 36.4 percent of opposing batters in 51.2 innings for Double-A Reading last season while posting a 3.66 ERA, though he's yet to pitch above that level.
More News
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Back to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Up as extra man•
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Headed to Arizona this fall•
-
Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Shipped to Phillies•