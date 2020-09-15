The Phillies optioned Cleavinger to their alternate training site Sept. 9.

Cleavinger joined Philadelphia as its 29th man for their Sept. 8 doubleheader with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old wasn't needed out of the bullpen and will have to wait until 2021 to make his big-league debut if he doesn't receive another callup over the final two weeks of the regular season.

