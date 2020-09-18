Cleavinger was optioned off the Phillies' roster Friday.
Cleavinger made his big-league debut Thursday but did little more than contribute to the Phillies' ongoing bullpen struggles, allowing a run on two hits while recording just two outs. It's possible he gets another opportunity down the stretch if the Phillies need another lefty in the pen.
