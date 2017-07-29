Phillies' Garrett Cleavinger: Shipped to Phillies
Cleavinger was traded to the Phillies, in addition to Hyun Soo Kim and international signing slots, for Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Cleavinger, a 2015 draft pick, has struggled through a rough 2017 campaign with Double-A Bowie this year, racking up a 6.28 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 38.2 innings in relief, but the Phillies seem to sense potential in the left-hander. Expect the 23-year-old to serve as organizational depth moving forward, as he clearly needs further development before being deemed ready for the majors.
