Cleavinger was traded to the Phillies, in addition to Hyun Soo Kim and international signing slots, for Jeremy Hellickson and cash considerations on Friday, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Cleavinger, a 2015 draft pick, has struggled through a rough 2017 campaign with Double-A Bowie this year, racking up a 6.28 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 38.2 innings in relief, but the Phillies seem to sense potential in the left-hander. Expect the 23-year-old to serve as organizational depth moving forward, as he clearly needs further development before being deemed ready for the majors.

