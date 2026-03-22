Manager Dave Dombrowski said that Stubbs will be designated for assignment if the Phillies are unable to find a trade for the 32-year-old catcher prior to Wednesday, Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com reports.

The Phillies will head into Opening Day with J.T. Realmuto and Rafael Marchan as their two catchers, and since Stubbs has no minor-league options remaining, he'll have to be exposed to waivers if Philadelphia is unable to trade him elsewhere. In an effort to strengthen his case for a roster spot, Stubbs received some exposure to third base and left field during the Grapefruit League, but it wasn't enough for the Phillies to keep him over Marchan as the No. 2 backstop.