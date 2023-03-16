Stubbs (knee) said Thursday that he expects to be ready for Opening Day, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Stubbs had to bow out of a stint with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic with what has since been diagnosed as a mild right knee sprain. He has exactly two weeks to get healthy in preparation for filling the backup catcher role behind J.T. Realmuto in Philly.
More News
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: To undergo imaging on knee•
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Out of WBC due to sore knee•
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Tending to sore knee•
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Gets second straight start•
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Slams fifth homer•
-
Phillies' Garrett Stubbs: Tallies two hits Sunday•