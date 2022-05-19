Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto serving as Philadelphia's designated hitter in the series finale, Stubbs will pick up his seventh start of the season. The No. 2 backstop turned in his best game of the season in his last start in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run.