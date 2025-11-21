The Phillies and Stubbs avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $925,000 contract, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's a split contract that will pay Stubbs $575,000 if he's in the minors. The 32-year-old is out of minor-league options, so if he doesn't make the team, he'll have to be passed through waivers. Stubbs received just one plate appearance in the majors in 2025 and is a career .215/.293/.310 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons.