Stubbs (knee) has been removed from Team Israel's roster in the World Baseball Classic, Noah Berger of Fish Stripes reports.

His younger brother, Astros minor-league catcher C.J. Stubbs, will fill the roster vacancy. The elder Stubbs has been dealing with knee discomfort and is headed back to Phillies camp for treatment. He's slated to again serve as the primary backup to J.T. Realmuto for the reigning NL champs, but this knee issue might alter that plan if it lingers much longer.