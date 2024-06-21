Stubbs isn't in the starting nine for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
With lefty Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Arizona, Stubbs will yield to Rafael Marchan behind the dish. Stubbs is 4-for-19 (.210) since J.T. Realmuto's (knee) injury.
