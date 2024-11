Stubbs signed a one-year contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration.

By avoiding arbitration, Stubbs will serve as the Phillies' backup catcher behind J.T. Realmuto for a fourth straight season in 2025. Stubbs finished the 2024 regular season slashing .207/.296/.262 with five stolen bases, one home run and 11 RBI over 186 plate appearances.