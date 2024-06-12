Stubbs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old got the start with J.T. Realmuto (knee) headed for an extended absence, and Stubbs took advantage by pilfering his career-high fourth bag of the season. While he's batting just .179 on the year, six of his 10 hits this season have come in his last five starts. Stubbs is expected to work on the strong side of a platoon with Rafael Marchan while Realmuto recovers from knee surgery that could keep him sidelined until the All-Star break.