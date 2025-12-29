The Phillies signed Cabrera to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mike Rodriguez reports.

Cabrera pitched for four different teams at the big-league level in 2025, collecting a 6.54 ERA and 35:18 K:BB over 42.2 innings. The southpaw reliever held left-handed batters to a .197/.295/.394line, but righties hit a robust .333/.394/.646 off him. With fellow lefties Jose Alvarado (forearm) and Tanner Banks locks for the bullpen and Kyle Backhus also around, Cabrera is a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.