Phillies' Gift Ngoepe: Signs minors deal with Phillies
Ngoepe signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Ngoepe made it further than any African-born player ever had when he made his big-league debut for the Pirates in 2017, though he hasn't done much in his limited major-league opportunities. In a short stint for Pittsburgh that season and an even shorter one in Toronto last year, the infielder has hit just .181/.272/.236 in 82 plate appearances. He'll fill an organizational depth role in Philadelphia this season and is unlikely to receive more than a handful of at-bats.
