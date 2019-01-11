Ngoepe signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Ngoepe made it further than any African-born player ever had when he made his big-league debut for the Pirates in 2017, though he hasn't done much in his limited major-league opportunities. In a short stint for Pittsburgh that season and an even shorter one in Toronto last year, the infielder has hit just .181/.272/.236 in 82 plate appearances. He'll fill an organizational depth role in Philadelphia this season and is unlikely to receive more than a handful of at-bats.

