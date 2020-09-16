Bird signed a minor-league deal with Philadelphia on Tuesday and was added to the 60-player pool, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was expected to compete for the starting job at first base with the Rangers to begin the season, but he missed the Opening Day roster and suffered a calf injured once he was promoted, only to be DFA'd and released after recovering from the injury. Bird appeared in only 10 games for the Yankees last season and went 6-for-35, but he'll provide the Phillies with some depth at first base with Rhys Hoskins (elbow) potentially requiring Tommy John surgery.