Soto agreed to a one-year, $3.925 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Soto, and he'll receive a significant raise after he posted a 3.34 ERA with 48 saves while working as Detroit's closer for the past two seasons. The 27-year-old was acquired by the Phillies last weekend and is likely to see his save opportunities drop as a member of a closer committee.