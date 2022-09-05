The Phillies promoted McGarry from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McGarry, a fifth-round selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, is being developed as a starter, but he recently transitioned into a bullpen role at Reading in anticipation of potentially making his big-league debut later in September or early October as a reliever. Before Philadelphia entertains the idea of him making his MLB debut in 2022, the organization will first see how McGarry during his first taste of Triple-A. He concludes his time at Reading with a 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB over 32.2 innings.