McGarry (finger) struck out four over six scoreless innings in his return from Double-A Reading's 7-day injured list Saturday. He scattered two hits, one walk and a hit batsmen in the 65-pitch start.

McGarry was sharp in his first start for Reading since July 6 after he had been shut down shortly before the All-Star break due to a blister. The 23-year-old righty received his promotion to Double-A earlier this month after turning in a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 82:24 K:BB across 46.2 innings at High-A Jersey Shore to begin the season.