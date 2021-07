The Phillies have selected McGarry with the 145th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A right-hander from the University of Virginia, McGarry possesses strikeout stuff, but also has trouble with issuing free passes, as displayed by his 12.6 K/9 and 9.2 BB/9 during his Cavaliers career. He utilizes mid-90s fastball and a plus slider, while also occasionally mixing in a changeup. Obviously, refining his control will be the most important task for McGarry going forward.