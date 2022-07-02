McGarry was promoted from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
A fifth-round pick last year, McGarry has been able to rise up the minor-league ladder rather quickly. The strikeouts have carried over from his collegiate career at the University of Virginia (82 strikeouts in 46.2 innings at High-A this season). The walks have carried over too, unfortunately, but the strikeout upside gives McGarry a bit of intrigue even if he is already 23 years old.