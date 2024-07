The Phillies have selected Burkholder with the 63rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Burkholder is a prep outfielder from Virginia with plus-plus speed and a chance to hit enough to play every day. He has a strong, 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame and already has plus raw power. Burkholder could stick in center field if he maintains his current speed, but there's a chance he'll slow down as he fills out.