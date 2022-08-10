Lee has hit .276/.378/.429 with seven homers and eight steals (on 15 attempts) through 56 games with Single-A Clearwater this season.

The power output has been less impressive than the Phillies may have hoped for, but the Florida State League is known for being pitcher-friendly, and an .807 OPS certainly isn't bad. As far as the steals, well, those just aren't going to be his calling card. Lee has shown good plate skills, though, drawing walks at a 12.1 percent clip with a reasonable 19.5 percent strikeout rate. There's no reason to rush out and pick Lee up in dynasty formats, but it's worth watching whether he can increase his power production once he ascends to the higher levels of the minors.