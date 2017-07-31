Arauz tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for High-A Clearwater on Sunday. He struck out 10 and walked one.
Arauz was carrying a perfect game into the seventh, but he issued a one-out walk before finishing off the no-no. The 22-year-old came over to the Phillies as part of the Ken Giles trade in 2015 and has primarily worked as a reliever this season, but this outing suggests he has more to offer than that. He's 4-2 with a 2.03 ERA and a 51:8 K:BB in 48.2 innings for Clearwater.
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...