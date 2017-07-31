Arauz tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for High-A Clearwater on Sunday. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Arauz was carrying a perfect game into the seventh, but he issued a one-out walk before finishing off the no-no. The 22-year-old came over to the Phillies as part of the Ken Giles trade in 2015 and has primarily worked as a reliever this season, but this outing suggests he has more to offer than that. He's 4-2 with a 2.03 ERA and a 51:8 K:BB in 48.2 innings for Clearwater.