Bader went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 13-3 win over the Orioles.

Bader had his first big moment with the Phillies, breaking a 3-3 tie with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. It marked his first hit in four games since joining the club, as he's drawn two starts against lefties while sitting against two righties. The 32-year-old is slashing .253/.333/.438 with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 steals across 318 plate appearances this season, though he'll likely need more performances like this to carve out more than a platoon role moving forward.