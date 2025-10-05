Bader left Saturday's NLDS Game 1 matchup versus the Dodgers with a strained left hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Nick Castellanos pinch-hit for Bader in the seventh inning and would take over in right with Brandon Marsh moving over to center. Bader had been productive in the game with a sacrifice fly in the second and also reached base on a hit-by-pitch. The outfielder will have an extra day to get healthy since the Phillies and Dodgers don't play the second game of the series until Monday.