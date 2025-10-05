Phillies' Harrison Bader: Departs Game 1 with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bader left Saturday's NLDS Game 1 matchup versus the Dodgers with a strained left hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Nick Castellanos pinch-hit for Bader in the seventh inning and would take over in right with Brandon Marsh moving over to center. Bader had been productive in the game with a sacrifice fly in the second and also reached base on a hit-by-pitch. The outfielder will have an extra day to get healthy since the Phillies and Dodgers don't play the second game of the series until Monday.
More News
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Knocks three hits•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Batting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Tallies three hits Monday•
-
Phillies' Harrison Bader: Not in Sunday's lineup•