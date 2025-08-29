Bader went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and three runs scored in Thursday's 19-4 win over Atlanta.

Bader had a chance at a cycle despite a first-inning popout, but he singled when he needed a homer to complete the feat in the eighth inning. The outfielder has three efforts of three or more hits over his last six games, going 12-for-21 (.571) with five extra-base hits in that span. On the year, he's up to a .269/.351/.450 slash line with 14 home runs, one triple, 17 doubles, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 118 games between Philadelphia and Minnesota. As long as he's hitting well, he should continue to see a majority of the playing time in center field.