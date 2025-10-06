Bader (groin) is not in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Bader had to exit Game 1 on Saturday with left groin tightness and is not well enough to return to the lineup. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Bader will hit in the cage pregame and could be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports. Brandon Marsh will start in center field and will be flanked by Nick Castellanos in right field and Otto Kemp in left field.