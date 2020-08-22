Hembree was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies on Friday in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Hembree and fellow reliever Brandon Workman will each head to Philadelphia. Hembree had a rough outing in his last appearance with Boston, but he's been relatively effective otherwise. The right-hander carries a 2-0 record with a 5.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 9.2 innings in 11 appearances to begin the season. Hembree should provide a versatile relief option for the Phillies.