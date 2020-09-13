Hembree (1-0) allowed a hit on 16 pitches as he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday to pick up the win over the Marlins.

Hembree was called upon in the fourth after Spencer Howard (shoulder) was forced to leave the game early with right shoulder stiffness. The 31-year-old induced four easy outs on 16 pitches to pick up his first win as a member of the Phillies. Despite the clean outing Saturday, Hembree has struggled with an 8.22 ERA while surrendering six home runs across 7.2 innings since being shipped to Philadelphia on Aug. 21.